Alexa Bliss Addresses Recent WWE Hiatus, Shares Update on Her Return

– Behind the Velvet Rope recently interviewed WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, who offered an update on her pending WWE return. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Alexa Bliss on her recent hiatus from television: “It’s funny how, you take time to do one thing, and everyone thinks you just left. Yes, calm down. It wasn’t like (a dismissive), ‘they know where to find me.’ It was (reassuring), ‘Guys, they know where to find me. They know I’m doing the Masked Singer. Calm down.’ It’s just so funny how people jump to conclusions on everything. You just have to let things play out and you have to see what’s going on. There is always something going on, especially in WWE. You always have to expect the unexpected.”

On if she will return to WWE soon: “I would assume so. I’ve been working up a little something. We’ll see. WrestleMania is coming up, who knows what’s going to happen.”

As noted, Bliss said she plans to be in LA and at the stadium for WrestleMania 39. She also recently underwent treatment for skin cancer.