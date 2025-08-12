Alexa Bliss Has Been Having So Much Fun With Charlotte Flair

– During a recent interview with TV Insider, WWE Superstar and Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss discussed her tag team with Charlotte Flair, building their bond outside of the ring, and more. Below are some highlights:

Alexa Bliss on her partnership with Charlotte Flair: “It came about very randomly, but it has been so much fun. It’s fun to see a different side of both of us. We’re just out there having fun and trying what works and seeing what doesn’t. It has just been showing a side of Charlotte that people don’t normally get to see.”

On hanging out with Charlotte at a theme park: “We did the Mario Kart ride and Jurassic Park ride and The Mummy ride [at Universal Studios]. We were in California. We also did an interview at Knott’s Berry Farms with the rollercoaster there, which was a lot of fun. It was a whole theme park bouncing around. We just have fun.”

On returning to the ring after having her daughter: “Yeah, it was tough at first because when you have a baby, things are not where you left them. My body didn’t sit the way it used to. Training at the WWE Performance Center, it took a long time for me to get comfortable in my body again. It has been a lot of fun because now I have this new driving force of having a child, and it has been the best.”

At WWE SummerSlam 2025 earlier this month, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair beat Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.