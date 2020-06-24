Alexa Bliss Says Her Podcast is Premiering Next Month

Alexa Bliss says that her WWE podcast is coming as soon as next month. Bliss spoke with FOX’s Charlotte Wilder for a new interview and discussed her new podcast, which has been in the works since December.

Talking about her home set-up, Bliss said, “Thank you! I have a podcast coming out soon, [titled] Uncool. It’ll be coming out — Uncool with Alexa Bliss, it’ll be coming out I think in July, like later July.”

Discussing what the podcast will be, she said, “It’s a lot of fun, it’s about, you know, I interview a lot of WWE superstars, celebrities, musicians. And we talk about what they were like before they were famous, you know, before the fame. How ‘uncool’ they were.,”

She went on to note that she’s been doing a lot of it during the pandemic, saying, “It’s been fun, it’s been a lot of fun. So basically because of everything going on, I’ve been stockpiling all the interviews. And we’re going to release them later, just because it’s so hard right now to — you know, Corey’s got After The Bell, The New Day has their podcast, and there’s a bunch of things currently going on. So I think it’s just better that it’s later, so that way there’s time for editing and making sure everything fits, and everything. Because the concept, it took a while to get the concept down, but once we did, it was a lot of fun.”

She noted that she’s learned a lot doing the show, saying, “I’ve learned so much about people that, you know, I’ve been fortunate enough to interview people that I looked up to in music, and in acting and everything like that. I’ve interviewed two of my childhood crushes, which has been fun.” She couldn’t say who the specific people were, but noted that one was a member of ‘NSync and one was a member of Hanson.

WWE has yet to officially announce the podcast.

