Alexa Bliss Shoots Down Rumor She Badmouthed Ronda Rousey to Other WWE Women
March 27, 2022 | Posted by
Alexa Bliss is throwing cold water on a rumor that she trashed Ronda Rousey to other women in WWE. There was a rumor floating around online that Bliss “disliked” Rousey due to her “reckless in-ring” and badmouthed Rousey to other members of the roster in a group chat.
Bliss posted to Twitter when asked about the rumor by a fan, writing:
“This is quite comical & not true . I’m only in one group chat & it’s with my bridal party … #keeptryingtrolls”
