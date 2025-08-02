– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss addressed her time away from WWE TV after her big return at the Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Alexa Bliss on why her time off TV after the WWE Royal Rumble was refreshing: “For me, it was refreshing. Sometimes, especially with this business, it’s ‘go, go, go,’ so coming back at Rumble, I was more worried if I was just going to be thrown into something. For me, the time away, I appreciated it because it was, ‘Now, what is the right place for this version of me.’ It gave us time to figure that out. You have to trust the journey and where it’s going, and trust the creative team.”

Her thoughts on WWE’s creative team: “Our creative team is great. Colin is one of the main writers; he’s incredible. I was on the phone with him probably, poor guy, a few times a week, constantly calling him. I had pitch after pitch after pitch with this talent and this talent and this group. I kept throwing it out there and we kept working together, collaboratively, and then one day, he calls and goes, ‘What do you think about these different people?’ I go, ‘What about Charlotte? We’ve never seen us really revisit that and it could be a cool dynamic.’ That’s where that picked up. Colin was like, ‘Yeah, you guys have a long history. What do you think of this? Maybe you work together, maybe you don’t, let’s see how the dynamic goes.’ It was more of a ‘why don’t we try that’ and it was great.”

Alexa Bliss teams with Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles later tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1. The premium live event is being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.