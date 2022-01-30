wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
Alexa Bliss appeared to take a shot at WWE’s decision to have Ronda Rousey return and win the women’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble event on Saturday night.
Bliss was live-tweeting during the match and after Rousey won, she tweeted a photo that said “WHAT A SURPRISE” before deleting the tweet a short time later, reports WrestlingInc. Rousey’s return and win had been predicted for weeks.
Bliss then tweeted again, saying she still has to work on herself, likely a reference to her on-air storyline of going to therapy sessions on RAW.
“That’s the surprise! I still have to work on me … 🤓 ”
That’s the surprise! I still have to work on me … 🤓 https://t.co/fcwXU0oQHu
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 30, 2022
She also congratulated Rousey.
“So great to see everyone in the rumble! Congrats to Ronda!”
So great to see everyone in the rumble! Congrats to Ronda!
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 30, 2022
Bliss was not in the Rumble match.
