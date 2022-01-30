Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet

Alexa Bliss appeared to take a shot at WWE’s decision to have Ronda Rousey return and win the women’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble event on Saturday night.

Bliss was live-tweeting during the match and after Rousey won, she tweeted a photo that said “WHAT A SURPRISE” before deleting the tweet a short time later, reports WrestlingInc. Rousey’s return and win had been predicted for weeks.

Bliss then tweeted again, saying she still has to work on herself, likely a reference to her on-air storyline of going to therapy sessions on RAW.

“That’s the surprise! I still have to work on me … 🤓 ”

She also congratulated Rousey.

“So great to see everyone in the rumble! Congrats to Ronda!”

Bliss was not in the Rumble match.