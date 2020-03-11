Alexander Hammerstone On His Match at AAA vs. MLW Super Series, Wanting The Dynasty To Prove They’re The Center Point of MLW

Alexander Hammerstone spoke with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast about his match with Laredo Kid at AAA vs. MLW Super Series on Friday. Hammerstone and Kid will face off with Hammerstone’s MLW National Openweight Championship on the line as one of several cross-promotional bouts on the show. Hammerstone talked about how he’s feeling ahead of the match and what it’s like to represent MLW in such a high-profile joint promotion card. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On how he’s feeling ahead of the match: “I mean, I feel great. I think it’s awesome to get to see — you know, we have such great matchups happen within our roster. But to basically get to see a whole new type of atmosphere where are the best talent from our roster is being put in a new situation with the best luchadors from Mexico. I think we’re gonna get some great wrestling out of it. Maybe I prefer if it wouldn’t be happening in Mexico, but I digress. I think it’s gonna be a good show, and it’s gonna make for some good television.”

On representing MLW on the show against AAA: “I mean, it’s great. Major League Wrestling has provided me with some good opportunities basically from the get-go. You know, getting to work when we worked with the CRASH I did Mexico, they sent me over to Japan…and now that we’re partnered up with AAA, getting to be a part of this show. I’m really just proud to represent the brand as a forefront of one of the leaders, to get these opportunities, to be put in these situations and to test myself against different styles of wrestlers from all around the world. It’s super-exciting times, and Major League Wrestling has always given the fans something new, something exciting, something different. And I’m just excited as hopefully the fans are.”

On whether it’s more important for him to win for MLW or retain his title: “Look, I mean I think you’re leaving one thing out, and that is that we’re representing the Dynasty. So not only is it gonna be myself, but also Richard Holliday and Gino [Medina] are gonna be out there. And whether the rest of the Major League Wrestling locker room wins or loses, I just want the Dynasty to have a clean sweep. And I wanna keep showing people that we’re the center point of the show, we’re the focus of the show, and we’re the top guys in that locker room.”

In the full interview, Hammerstone discusses his match with Laredo Kid at the AAA vs. MLW Super Series on Friday, the Dynasty’s feud with Mance Warner, rumors of a new MLW TV deal, how he reinvented himself, the Dynasty’s goals for 2020 and more.

0:00: Introduction

0:17: On his match against Laredo Kid and representing MLW on the card against AAA

2:21: On if there’s extra pressure for the match by being in Mexico for his title

3:55: On whether it’s more important for him to win the match for MLW or to retain his title

4:43: On how the Dynasty fits together as a group, their chemistry as an alliance, and Medina joining the group

7:15: On the Dynasty’s feud with Mance Warner and if Warner is a bad example for pro wrestling

10:58: On being the sole MLW National Openweight Champion thus far

12:30: On who he credits for bringing the Dynasty together

13:15: On how he’s reinvented himself and initially feeling pressure to be a certain type of character, being inspired by Fight Club

16:40: On if Richard is making sure he’s well-protected this week

17:46: On rumors of a new TV deal for MLW

19:59: On how accessible Court Bauer is to the roster

22:04: On his final message for Laredo Kid

23:02: On the Dynasty’s goals for 2020

24:06: Where to find him online

