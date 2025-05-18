All Pro Wrestling Alumnus Maxx Justice Passes Away

Mike Raybeck, who worked in All Pro Wrestling and other promotions under the names of Maxx Justice and Mike Diamond, has passed away. APW announced on Sunday that Raybeck passed away after bing struck by a vehicle in a bicycle accident. He was 63 years old.

APW’s announcement reads:

All Pro Wrestling is saddened to learn about the passing of APW Original, Mike Raybeck professionally known as Maxx Justice and Mike Diamond.

A 5x APW Universal Champion, Mike was a graduate of the All Pro Wrestling Boot Camp. At 6’5 and north of 250lbs he was a stand out on the California independent scene. Adopting the moniker Maxx Justice, he formed the original incarnation of the Border Patrol tag team with fellow APW alumni, Michael Modest.

Justice would go on to wrestle internationally in both Mexico and Japan as well as receiving tryouts in WWF (WWE) and WCW. Not to mention a having one of the more memorable moments in the Beyond The Mat documentary.

Mike would go on to work for the city of Hayward as a maintenance mechanic. His life was cut short following a bicycle accident where he was struck by a vehicle near Chabot College last Friday.

Our most sincere condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of Maxx Justice!

Rest in Power, thank you for your contributions and for helping pave the way.