Alter Bridge Was Originally Set To Perform Edge’s Theme At WrestleMania 36

Alter Bridge was set to perform Edge’s theme song live at WrestleMania 36 before COVID-19 came into play, according to the band’s manager. Tim Tournier posted in Facebook in response to a fan who wished the group could have played Edge to the ring at this year’s show, noting that it almost happened in 2020.

Tournier wrote:

“We actually booked this in 2020, it was all set – everyone was getting ready to fly in but it got canceled due to Covid. WWE and Edge have been great to us over the years, we love them and would jump at any opportunity to work with them.”

Alter Bridge has been the source of Edge’s music for years, first with “Metalingus” and now “The Other Side.”