Amale Looks Back On Match With Meiko Satomura In NXT UK

Amale had the chance to battle Meiko Satomura during her time in NXT UK, and she recalls it as one of the highlights of her run there. Amale faced Satomura in an NXT UK Women’s Championship match in July of 2021, her second match with the Japanese veteran after they had previously battled over the wXw Women’s Championship in December of 2019. She spoke about the matches in an interview with Fightful’s Corey Brennan, noting that she looks fondly on their NXT UK bout in particular.

“Sometimes I forget stuff like that, but yeah, I had the pleasure to face Meiko also before WWE in wXw,” Amale said. “It was very challenging, one of my toughest matches, and to be able to wrestle her a second time in NXT UK, it was really amazing. It was a really particular time because it was during COVID, so there were no crowds. So we used to be taping our shows so fans knew in advance what was going on. But because it was the COVID situation, there was no one in the crowd.”

She continued, “So the final ending and all the match, I remember the French fans being really excited about that moment. I was a top tweet on Twitter and just like being able to enjoy what’s going on without knowing the the income and stuff like that. That was what one of my best moments in all of my NXT UK run.”

Amale remains active on the independent scene in Europe, working for promotions like RCW, RPW, Fury All Women Pro and more.