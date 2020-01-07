wrestling / News
Andrade Unmasks Rey Mysterio Following US Title Defense on Raw (Pics, Video)
– Andrade successfully defended his United States Championship against Rey Mysterio on Raw, and took Mysterio’s mask as an added bonus. During the US Championship match that took place on tonight’s episode, Andrade defended his championship after tossing a jumping Mysterio onto Zelina Vega while on the outside and using that to gain an advantage on the challenger, eventually putting him away with a hammerlock DDT.
After the match, Andrade took Mysterio’s mask and gave it to Vega while Mysterio put a towel on his head. You can see clips and pics of the match below:
