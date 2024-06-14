wrestling / News
Andrade Wins WWE Speed Title In Special Friday Episode
June 14, 2024 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed streamed on Twitter today and it featured the crowning of a new Speed champion. Andrade defeated Ricochet to become only the second person to hold the new championship.
This ends Ricochet’s one and only reign at 42 days.
You don't want to miss this!@AndradeElIdolo faces @KingRicochet in today's #WWESpeed Championship Match, exclusively on @X. pic.twitter.com/wzzf5fzZwW
— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2024