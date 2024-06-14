wrestling / News

Andrade Wins WWE Speed Title In Special Friday Episode

June 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed streamed on Twitter today and it featured the crowning of a new Speed champion. Andrade defeated Ricochet to become only the second person to hold the new championship.

This ends Ricochet’s one and only reign at 42 days.

