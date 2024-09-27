Angelina Love Explains How Her ROH Match Against Athena Happened

Angelina Love made her return to ROH for a match last year against Athena, and she recently talked about how the bout came together. Love challenged Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship on the September 21st, 2023 episode of ROH TV, and she spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on how it came about.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” she said with a laugh. “I didn’t know, going into the building, that we were going to have that match. This was almost right after we left NWA and the week after we filmed iMPACT! 1000. It was two very big weekends in a row. We [Angelina and Fodder] had gone up to Collision and Ring of Honor. We were going to do the Psycho Love thing, which did not end up panning out. Lots of things were changed during the day. We were doing our pictures in front of the AEW logo and Athena came down the hall. This is halfway through the day or a little bit before Collision was starting. We didn’t even know what we were doing and she was like, ‘me and you?’ I was like, ‘me and you? Good?'”

She continued, “We ended up having the segment on the show and that was the first time we have worked each other. I thought it was easy and worked out fine. I pulled a Rick Rude with the way everything was filmed and aired. I did not find out until that day. It was easy and fun. It was a wild and hectic day, for sure.”

Love has competed for a number of promotions since she left ROH in 2021 including the NWA, MCW, All-Star Wrestling and a one-time return to TNA for the Impact 1000 taping last year.