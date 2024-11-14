wrestling / News

Various News: Angelo Dawkins Cuts Promo On Motor City Machine Guns, ECW Alumnus Directs Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala

November 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Money in the Bank, Angelo Dawkins Image Credit: WWE

Angelo Dawkins is hyped ahead of the Street Profits’ WWE Tag Team Championship match on Smackdown, and he cut a promo ahead of the show. Dawkins and Montez Ford will face the Motor City Machine Guns for the titles on Friday’s show, and Dawson posted a promo to Twitter on Thursday talking about how they’ve been unable to get the job done but have to this time, noting that he’s angry and looking for vengeance heading into the match. He said Friday was “championships or bust” and that they deserve the titles:

PWInsider reports that former ECW ring announcer Stephen DeAngelis directed the 2024 Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala on Monday. The gala is on of the top awards ceremonies in the theater world and this year’s event saw Bernadette Peters receive the 2024 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater while Ted Snowdon received the York Theatre Founders’ Award.

Angelo Dawkins, Stephen DeAngelis, The Street Profits, WWE Smackdown

