Angelo Dawkins: ‘Tired of the Disrespect’

– The Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins shared an interesting message yesterday, possibly suggesting at discontent with the team’s current role in WWE. Dawkins wrote on social media, “Tired of the disrespect.” You can view that message below.

As previously noted, Angelo Dawkins’ tag team partner, Montez Ford, noted his frustrations with their current WWE run while speaking to The Daily Mail. He said, “We’re not in conversations when it comes to top tag teams. We’re not in conversations when it comes to anything wrestling related, besides the fact of getting handled by The Bloodline, and that doesn’t sit well with me. So as well as is it is going in terms of being my dream job, it is enjoying as it is frustrating.”