wrestling / News

Angelo Dawkins Welcomes New Baby With His Wife

September 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Street Profits Smackdown, Angelo Dawkins Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Angelo Dawkins announced the birth of his second child, a baby girl, with his wife Grace. Their first, a son, was born in 2020.

He wrote: “Welcome to the fam lil homie 2. #dadlife.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Angelo Dawkins, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading