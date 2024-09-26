wrestling / News
Angelo Dawkins Welcomes New Baby With His Wife
September 26, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Angelo Dawkins announced the birth of his second child, a baby girl, with his wife Grace. Their first, a son, was born in 2020.
He wrote: “Welcome to the fam lil homie 2. #dadlife.”
Welcome to the fam lil homie 2. #dadlife pic.twitter.com/0msCbywNyX
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) September 26, 2024
