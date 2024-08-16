Anna Jay Says She Had Plenty Of Anxiety Heading Into STARDOM Match With Syuri

Anna Jay battled Syuri in STARDOM on Thursday, and she said that she was “scared to death” before the bout. The AEW star took the pinfall on the match on Thursday’s 5STAR Grand Prix 2024 night four show, and she spoke about her emotions leading into the bout afterward.

“I think I had the most anxiety leading up to this match,” Jay said (per Fightful). “You know, I had the first one out of the way, first win, second match Starlight kid, I lost, but I still felt good. Then this one, I was scared to death, to be honest.”

She continued, “But I did it. And I’m proving that I deserve it. deserve to be here and deserve to keep working at this. Syuri is amazing and I hope I get to wrestle her again, even though my arm probably will be hurting for days. So, I’m loving it here. I’m tired, I’m sore, but I want to keep going. Thank you.”

Jay is 1-2 in the Grand Prix, having defeated Saori Anou but lost to Syuri and Starlight Kid.