Anna Jay & Harley Cameron vs. Penelope Ford & Megan Bayne No DQ Tag Bout Added to AEW Dynamite
– Tony Khan confirmed an exciting new tag team match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron team up against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a No DQ Tag Team Match.
Tonight’s show is being held at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW International Title 4-Way Qualifying Match: Brody King vs. Josh Alexander
* No DQ Tag Team Match: Anna Jay & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford
* We’ll hear from Hangman Page
* Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone go face-to-face
TONIGHT
El Paso, TX
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
No DQ Tag Team Match@annajay___/@harleycameron_
vs@meganbayne/@thePenelopeFord
After their hard-hitting tag team battle at #AEWDoN Buy In,
they’ll fight in a No DQ tag team match on Dynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/HDhRxERP76
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 28, 2025
