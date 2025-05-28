– Tony Khan confirmed an exciting new tag team match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron team up against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a No DQ Tag Team Match.

Tonight’s show is being held at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Title 4-Way Qualifying Match: Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

* No DQ Tag Team Match: Anna Jay & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

* We’ll hear from Hangman Page

* Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone go face-to-face