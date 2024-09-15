AEW News: Anna Jay Returns To AEW With Vignette, Stokely Hathaway Scouting Tag Teams, Yuka Sakazaki Confronts Mariah May

– After an excursion in STARDOM, Anna Jay returned to AEW tonight with a vignette. In it, she called out both AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

Anna Jay is back from Japan and she wants more! Is the #AEW Women's Division ready for the new and improved @annajay___? Watch #AEWCollision on TNT! pic.twitter.com/KS0Pz6usAA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2024

– Also during tonight’s Collision, Stokely Hathaway watched footage of AEW tag teams, seemingly scouting potential clients.

It seems @StokelyHathaway has his eyes on the tag division#AEWCollision is on TNT pic.twitter.com/vRLBGCNq1C — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 15, 2024

– Finally, Mariah May still won’t do her celebration without Mina Shirakawa, but was confronted by Yuka Sakazaki instead.