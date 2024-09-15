wrestling / News
AEW News: Anna Jay Returns To AEW With Vignette, Stokely Hathaway Scouting Tag Teams, Yuka Sakazaki Confronts Mariah May
– After an excursion in STARDOM, Anna Jay returned to AEW tonight with a vignette. In it, she called out both AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.
Anna Jay is back from Japan and she wants more!
Is the #AEW Women's Division ready for the new and improved @annajay___?
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT! pic.twitter.com/KS0Pz6usAA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2024
– Also during tonight’s Collision, Stokely Hathaway watched footage of AEW tag teams, seemingly scouting potential clients.
It seems @StokelyHathaway has his eyes on the tag division#AEWCollision is on TNT pic.twitter.com/vRLBGCNq1C
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 15, 2024
– Finally, Mariah May still won’t do her celebration without Mina Shirakawa, but was confronted by Yuka Sakazaki instead.
In order to properly celebrate her #AEW Women's World Championship, Mariah May wants Mina!
But @YukaSakazaki wants something too…
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@MariahMayx | @MinaShirakawa | @LexyNair pic.twitter.com/pVmyAd3UKL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Kane Says He Immediately Knew Dr. Isaac Yankem Gimmick Wasn’t Going To Work
- Rob Van Dam Says His Comments Were Taken Out of Context for Ric Flair Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised WWE Is Cutting Back On House Shows
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam