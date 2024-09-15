wrestling / News

AEW News: Anna Jay Returns To AEW With Vignette, Stokely Hathaway Scouting Tag Teams, Yuka Sakazaki Confronts Mariah May

September 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Anna Jay AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

– After an excursion in STARDOM, Anna Jay returned to AEW tonight with a vignette. In it, she called out both AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

– Also during tonight’s Collision, Stokely Hathaway watched footage of AEW tag teams, seemingly scouting potential clients.

– Finally, Mariah May still won’t do her celebration without Mina Shirakawa, but was confronted by Yuka Sakazaki instead.

article topics :

AEW Collision, Anna Jay, Mariah May, Stokely Hathaway, Yuka Sakazaki, Joseph Lee

