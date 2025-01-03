wrestling / News
Año Nuevo En Arena del Valle Results 1.1.25: Octagon Jr. & El Fiscal Team Up In Main Event, More
January 2, 2025 | Posted by
Penta El Zero Miedo’s Año Nuevo En Arena del Valle show took place on New Year’s Day, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show (per Fightful) along with the full video of the show:
* Holkan & Degenerado def. Príncipe Inmortal & Azator
* Paramédico Jr. & Hijo del Payaso Pusrasanta def. Skayde Jr. & Tonalá
* Blue Win, Black Woman & Ikaro def. La Brava, Shere Khan & Usumaky
* Negro Casas def. Guerrero Nocturno
* Galáctico, Black Night & Verano Extremo def. Garra Salvaje, Síndrome & Intenso
* Octagón Jr. & El Fiscal def. Los Vipers
