Another New Trial Date Set For Rhaka Khan In Criminal Case

PWInsider reports that according to court records, a new trial date has been set for the criminal case of Rhaka Khan, real name Trenesha Daniyall Biggers. The trial will now commence on June 3 at the 409th District Court in El Paso, Texas. She is facing charges of interfering with child custody and “aggravated kidnapping facilitate.”

A pre-trial conference is currently set for April 21. The trial has been pushed back seven times due to the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down the court system. This is the latest change, as it originally been set for May 13.

According to Texas law, interference with child custody is when someone “takes or retains a child when that person knows that the taking or detention of the child violates a judgment or order.” It’s a felony and punishable by up to two years in prison.