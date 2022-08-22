wrestling / News

Anthony Bowens Trying To Get Catchphrase Approved For A Shirt

August 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Acclaimed AEW Dynamite, Anthony Bowens Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Anthony Bowens revealed that he is trying to get his recent catchphrase approved for a shirt. That phrase is ‘Scissor Me Daddy Ass’, which he often says to Billy Gunn on AEW TV.

He wrote: “We are trying our best to get “Scissor Me Daddy A**” shirts for you all BUT for now it remains the #ForbiddenShirt

