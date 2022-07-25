Anthony Henry No Longer Considering Plans To Retire

Anthony Henry had said he’d been considering retiring from wrestling after his WWE release, but those plans have changed. Henry was known during his brief run in WWE as Asher Hale and when he was released in August of last year, he shared a statement on his Twitter account suggesting he might “finish up my career and say ‘it was fun while it lasted.’

The statement had also left the door open for Henry to continue, and after he faced Colt Cabana on the ROH Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour pre-show, he says that any thoughts of retiring have been jettisoned.

Henry wrote:

“Funny how quickly things change. Don’t know how much I can say, but I can say that all “retirement” plans are now off the table. Wrestling, you are stuck with me for a while. Also, thanks!”

Henry came up short in the match against Cabana, which kicked off the pre-show.