Anthony Ogogo Confirms That He Re-Signed With AEW

Anthony Ogogo has confirmed reports that he previously signed a new deal with AEW. Ogogo hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since AEW All In, but it was reported last August that he had re-signed with the company in late 2022 or early 2023 with a deal that would keep him through the start of 2025. Ogogo confirmed re-signing with the company in an appearance on AEW Unrestricted as he takled about wanting to contribute more to the company.

“I think there is a stigma attached to me now, maybe I create this in my own head,” he said (per Fightful). “I think the stigma attached to me now is I have all this potential, I haven’t gotten the experience yet. How do you get experience when you’re not given experience? You can go on the Indies and do a little bit. There’s working there and there’s working AEW.”

He continued, “I’m in this weird situation where I think there’s a lot of potential around me, and Tony Khan has signed me and re-signed me. He obviously sees something in me. I have this aura that people haven’t got because they haven’t done what I’ve done in real life, but it’s like I need to get the experience. It’s the catch-22. What do you do? Do I pimp myself out and do every Indie and get the experience. Then again, working in front of 100 people is very different than working in front of 5000. Do I sit and be patient? I don’t want to be patient anymore. I want to show my worth and show what I can do. If I didn’t think I could deliver, I wouldn’t be saying this, but I know what I can do. I just want to contribute.”