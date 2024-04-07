wrestling / News
Anthony Ogogo Returns to AEW on Collision, Attacks HOOK and Chris Jericho
Anthony Ogogo has finally returned to AEW television after years away, attacking HOOK and Chris Jericho on tonight’s Collision. Ogogo hasn’t wrestled for AEW since a few dark matches last November and hasn’t appeared on TV since 2022 when he made regular appearances on Dark. Since then he’s been on the independent scene, most notably RevPro.
During tonight’s show, he attacked Jericho and HOOK and aligned himself with Shane Taylor Promotions.
SEND HOOK!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@730hook
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
Motivated & focused as Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@730hook | @IAmJericho
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
STP bring the fight tonight against Jericho & HOOK!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@shane216taylor | @theleemoriarty
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
Lee Moriarty with the upper hand against Jericho
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@730hook | @IAmJericho | @shane216taylor | @theleemoriarty
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
Vintage Jericho
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@730hook | @IAmJericho | @shane216taylor | @theleemoriarty
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
HOOK gets the much needed tag!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@730hook | @IAmJericho | @shane216taylor | @theleemoriarty
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
Anthony Ogogo has hit the ring!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@730hook | @IAmJericho | @shane216taylor | @theleemoriarty | @AnthonyOgogo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
Anthony Ogogo has joined forces with Shane Taylor Promotions!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@730hook | @IAmJericho | @shane216taylor | @theleemoriarty | @AnthonyOgogo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024
