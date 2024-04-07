Anthony Ogogo Returns to AEW on Collision, Attacks HOOK and Chris Jericho

Anthony Ogogo has finally returned to AEW television after years away, attacking HOOK and Chris Jericho on tonight’s Collision. Ogogo hasn’t wrestled for AEW since a few dark matches last November and hasn’t appeared on TV since 2022 when he made regular appearances on Dark. Since then he’s been on the independent scene, most notably RevPro.

During tonight’s show, he attacked Jericho and HOOK and aligned himself with Shane Taylor Promotions.