wrestling / News

Anthony Ogogo Returns to AEW on Collision, Attacks HOOK and Chris Jericho

April 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Anthony Ogogo AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Anthony Ogogo has finally returned to AEW television after years away, attacking HOOK and Chris Jericho on tonight’s Collision. Ogogo hasn’t wrestled for AEW since a few dark matches last November and hasn’t appeared on TV since 2022 when he made regular appearances on Dark. Since then he’s been on the independent scene, most notably RevPro.

During tonight’s show, he attacked Jericho and HOOK and aligned himself with Shane Taylor Promotions.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Anthony Ogogo, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading