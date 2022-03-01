Ariane Andrew Discusses Her WWE Royal Rumble Return

– Former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew, aka Cameron, made her WWE in-ring return in January, competing in the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event. Speaking to MuscleManMalcom for a recent interview, Ariane discussed her return. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ariane Andrew on her WWE return: “It’s like that moment leading up when you’re about to be next, I had just found out right beforehand that I was coming out to the Funkadactyl music and not the Girl, Bye music. I was like, ‘what am I going to do for my entrance.’ It’s just like anything, it was like a bicycle, you just feel the presence and go with the flow. ‘I’m gonna give a little Dyctal with the Girl, Bye.’ T hear the response, people were like, ‘did you hear how people went nuts?’ I didn’t know what to expect because I’ve always been that person where I feel everyone always has something negative to say. ‘You can’t wrestle.’ I didn’t know what the response was going to be, but hearing how people wanted to see [Naomi] and I get back together and the positive response. That was my goal. I’m 34 years young, I’m gonna look better than in my 20s and, even if it’s for this amount of time, to turn chicken shit into chicken noodle soup. You have this amount of time, but I’m about to go out there and make the best out of my time. I think I did. I have no regrets. Everything, from the gear to taking time to train, I didn’t leave any crumbs on the table.”

Her thoughts on Naomi’s storyline with Sonya Deville: “It’s interesting because she feels like it’s one of the best storylines she’s been in, I still want to see her in the title picture. It’s a sport, but it’s entertainment and things come in waves. She’s getting this moment to be on TV, it’s how you look at things. I would love for her to be in a different storyline, but this is what she has and she’s being used. A lot of girls don’t have the same thing going. I’m interested to see where this is going to go. I don’t know, maybe I’m coming back to help her.”

On if she will return to WWE TV again to help Naomi: “All the interviews I’ve done before, I’m manifesting. ‘We’re going to get the tag team titles and be the first black women ever to make history and get the titles.’ I’m still saying that. I went out and put in such a good performance and the feedback I got from the executives. ‘Wow, you did such a great job. You went out and looked amazing.’ The feedback has been so positive. There is something that I would love to spill some tea, but I can’t say. Nothing it real until it’s real, but I definitely will say that I don’t think my time has come to an end yet in the ring.”