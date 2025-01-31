Arianna Grace Confronted By Tessa Blanchard On TNA Impact

Arianna Grace had a rough night on TNA Impact, as she had a close and unwelcome encounter with Tessa Blanchard. The TNA & NXT liaison appeared in a segment early on Thursday show where she was interviewed by Gia Miller, but Blanchard quickly interrupted. Grace tried to play nice but Blanchard run her down, saying that Grace got everything handed to her by her father, not like her who worked for everything she got.

Grace walked off in a huff and Blanchard told Miller to leave too before telling the camera that she answers to nobody.