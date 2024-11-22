Arianna Grace Says Her Wrestling Training Was Disrupted By COVID Pandemic

Arianna Grace says that her journey into wrestling ended up getting sidelined when the pandemic arrived in 2020. The WWE NXT star appeared on Nikkita Lyon’s The Lyons Den podcast and talked during the appearance about how the pandemic lockdown threw a monkeywrench into her training. You can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the pandemic derailing her training: “COVID ruined everything. We were on lockdown, [in a] state of emergency for two years, which means you can go to the grocery store and the hospital. Technically, if they catch you anywhere else and you’re not going to the grocery store or the hospital, you’re getting a fine. They were coming to our doors, making sure we were home.”

On signing on fully with the company after the lockdown: “The state of emergency was lifted [and] I got in my little, dinky Fiat, and I drove from Canada to Florida, manifested a tryout, got my tryout in three months, and got signed. That’s where I’ve been since.”