Arn Anderson Reveals One Of The Best Matches He’s Seen In Person, His Pick For The All-Time Voice Of Wrestling

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed one of the best matches he’s ever seen in person, his pick for the all-time voice of wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on one of the best matches he’s ever seen in person: “I’ll tell you one that’s a sleeper. I saw Kane wrestle Kurt Angle, and I hadn’t been with WWE too long and I don’t remember the exact year. But they were really high on Angle and they were really building him. It was when Kane was about 330 pounds and I mean jacked – with the mask. They went about 20-25 minutes on TV with the story being Kane – being Kane the monster but tripping up a little bit and allowing that ankle lock to be put on him several times, and I mean several times. Kane obviously did what you thought Kane would do and nodded his head back and forth – ‘No way I’m gonna tap out.’ And I’m a huge fan of the Kane character and the person, Glen Jacobs. As we know if you’ve got a mask covering your face, it’s hard to see your facials. That’s where our money lies in this business – it tells when you’re happy, when you’re hurt, when you’re sad, when you’re in trouble – all those emotions are conveyed through your face.

“Well, when you got a mask on, it’s hard to do that. But someway, somehow, Kane was able to show me his frustration with his bobbing of his head and the pain and the slapping of the mat until finally he did the unthinkable, and it was the first time he’d ever done it – Kane tapped out to Kurt Angle. What a match, what a story, and what a performance by both guys. But the fact that Kane was able to show me that frustration – ‘I can’t get this son of a bitch off me…….I gotta tap out.’ It was so satisfying as a wrestling fan. It was great. I’ll never forget it.”

On his pick for the all-time voice of wrestling: “Gordon Solie. I don’t think JR or Tony will not afford me that one. I think Solie was JR’s hero……it was my era when I was a fan. To have him talking over my matches blew me away. That was my era and who I grew up on. I enjoy both Tony and JR’s work but Gordon Solie would be the man for me.”

