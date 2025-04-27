Arn Anderson On The Greatest Tag Teams Not In the WWE Hall of Fame

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about the greatest tag team to not be in the WWE Hall of Fame and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the greatest tag team to not be in the WWE Hall of Fame: “Well, for sure Demolition comes to mind right away. They held the tag titles for 400 and something days. Just ridiculous. They were the WWF’s Road Warriors. Those guys kicked ass, and we were fortunate — guess who took the titles off of them at the end of that 400 something days? Brain Busters.

“But they were the killers and besides Barry being a really good friend of mine and Bill I’ve always had a good relationship with. It was — they definitely deserve. I think the Midnight Express deserve. As far as going in before any other team, I don’t think that’s fair to even address who knows what what the order was. But the Bulldogs I think probably, just what they contributed to the business. Why wouldn’t they be in as well?”

On whether ringside or backstage interviews are better: “I don’t know, I like the ringside. Because you got the crowd in the background and you’re getting true, honest emotion from the crowd. And even if they’re screaming negative things to you and it’s almost drowning you out, isn’t that what we’re trying to do? We were the bad guys, we’re trying to incite them to riot. And to have them in the background almost rioting because we’re doing a promo and probably just ended up screwing somebody on the finish? I like those. I like those being out kind of in the crowd.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.