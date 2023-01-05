Arn Anderson Weighs In On Potential New Four Horsemen, Talks Owning The Trademark

On a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed a fan question about if he thinks a modern-day Horsemen could — or should — happen. Read on for Arn’s thoughts:

On if he would like to see a IV Horsemen 4.0: “At some time, I would sure love to see one more successful run by the Four Horsemen. Renamed. I do own the trademark. Not only do Brock and I own our names, we own the Horseman deal.”

On a possible unit of son Brock Anderson, Brian Pillman Jr, Tessa Blanchard: “Brian has a lot of potential. Still trying to figure Brian out. That was talked about the successful outing they had at Starrcast. They had a good match. Tessa Blanchard, from what I’ve seen in the past, has a lot of talent. Has a great look. Not sure what’s going on with her and her business these days, or what her goals are. I don’t know Tessa like that. It’s been a casual crossing of paths, maybe three or four conversations.”

On some versions of the Horsemen not being very good: “To put that moniker on some of the versions, let’s just face it; there were a few versions that weren’t so good. But there were some that live in infamy and they’re still talking about them today.”

On the pressure on next-generation wrestlers: “That’s a lot of pressure to put on three kids, if they truly understand what it means. I know Brock would. I think Tessa would. I don’t know about Brian; I don’t know Brian that well. I’m trying to get to know him. That’s a lot of pressure to call yourself the Four Horsemen and the new group.”

On Brock eventually inheriting the Horsemen trademark: “When I’m gone, Brock will inherit that trademark. I know he’ll do with it what I would like, but moreso; make it their own. Make it better. The key word would be “make it better.”

