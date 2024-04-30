wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Comments On WWE Re-Signing, Praises Triple H
Drew McIntyre has re-upped with WWE, and he commented on his signing in a new social media post. As reported, McIntyre signed a new deal with the company that is believed to be a multi-year “big money” deal, and he posted on Twitter on Tuesday with a photo of himself and Triple H.
McIntyre wrote:
I trusted @TripleH when he brought me back in 2017. And I trust him now to lead the evolution of our industry
Here’s to the future 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8iBFpJ3i2C
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 30, 2024
