wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Comments On WWE Re-Signing, Praises Triple H

April 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

Drew McIntyre has re-upped with WWE, and he commented on his signing in a new social media post. As reported, McIntyre signed a new deal with the company that is believed to be a multi-year “big money” deal, and he posted on Twitter on Tuesday with a photo of himself and Triple H.

McIntyre wrote:

“I trusted @TripleH when he brought me back in 2017. And I trust him now to lead the evolution of our industry

Here’s to the future”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Triple H, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading