WWE News: JD McDonagh Shows Off War Wound From Raw, Grayson Waller Trolls Angelo Dawkins

– JD McDonagh is feeling the effects of Logan Paul’s loaded punch from last night’s Raw, showing off a nasty forehead bruise on social media. As noted, McDonagh got decked by Paul, who was wearing Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl rings, in a shot that was intended for Jey Uso during last night’s show. McDonagh posted to Twitter with a photo of his war wound, writing:

“I better have a crate of @PrimeHydrate on my doorstep tomorrow morning @LoganPaul!”

I better have a crate of @PrimeHydrate on my doorstep tomorrow morning @LoganPaul! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/0Wb3IZKCUn — JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) April 30, 2024

Paul responded on Twitter, as you can see below.

You good, nothing that dome can’t handle — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 30, 2024

– Grayson Waller took a shot at Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford on Twitter, mocking Dawkins after the LA Lakers were knocked out of the NBA Playoffs. The Denver Nuggets closed out their playoff series with the Lakers last night via a 108-106 victory, and Waller responded to a post by Dawkins about the loss, writing:

“What do the Lakers, Bengals, Buckeyes and Street Profits have in common? None of them have the talent to win a championship in 2024”