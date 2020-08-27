Arn Anderson Discusses Voicing His Frustrations To Vince McMahon About 50/50 Booking, Why WWE Should’ve Done More With Rusev Day

In the most recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed his frustrations with 50/50 booking in wrestling, what he told Vince McMahon about it, why WWE should’ve done more with Rusev Day, and much more. His comments are below.

On the Randy Orton/Sheamus match at SummerSlam 2015 and voicing his frustrations with Vince McMahon on 50/50 booking: “I was one of the proponents or probably the first one to say it is 50/50, and I’m talking way back when. One for me and one for you – nobody gets over. This is my analogy the first time I used it. I said ‘Vince, we’re getting to the point where all the talent are 8-8.’ You put that in football jargon, you gonna get behind the team that’s 8-8? Nobody gives a shit about the guy that’s 8-8. The one that’s 12-0 is the one I’m either gonna love to see get beat or be 13-0. But when everyone is 8-8, they all mean the same, which means they mean nothing. And that was exactly how I proposed it, laid it out, and presented it. And it was met with less than favorable response.”

On why WWE should’ve done more for Rusev Day: “I didn’t particularly want Rusev to turn babyface. But the fans, when they call for it, jump on it. Don’t wait three weeks, don’t wait a month. If they suddenly are clamoring for a particular talent for whatever reason – even if it was something that just happened last week that made them think completely different about the talent and this week they suddenly start cheering the guy – I say put the pedal down and go with it. Don’t wait until it cools off again and wait for it to get over again. That’s what I saw happening, and it was one of those things where Rusev Day got over, but it just kind of sat there in neutral for so long that it just teetered out. When you get a guy like that the fans suddenly get behind, the office should get behind him too.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ARN with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.