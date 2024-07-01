New Article Looks At Economics Around Bids For Major WWE Events

A new article takes a look at major cities bidding on big WWE events and how much they bring in to the cities that land the shows. Sports Business Journal has the feature article, which goes in depth on the financial impact that events like WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble have brought in, in particular in terms of hospitality (i.e. hotel bookings).

The report cites a veteran destination marketing executive who has landed several events for the likes of WWE, the NCAA and more as saying, “WWE in recent years has looked at the bid fees for comparable events such as major league all-star games, player drafts and combines, and is gauging what cities are willing to pay those other properties to host those major events. I expect the bid fees to go up. But so is the return on our investments and our market’s national and international exposure.”

It notes that according to public records filed with Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission by WWE subsidiary Event Services Inc., WWE generated $39.56 million in ticket sales for the six WrestleMania events in April including the main show itself, NXT Stand & Deliver, Smackdown & Raw, and the Undertaker’s 1deadMAN SHOW. That brought in $2.08 million for Pennsylvania.

You can see the full financial details at the link.