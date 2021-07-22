Arturo Ruas on Getting Called Up for Raw Underground

– Lucha Libre Online recently spoke to former WWE talent Arturo Ruas, who discussed his time on Raw Underground. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful and Luis Pulido):

“My first experience in Main Roster was when Paul Heyman was the [Executive Director] of RAW and he came down to NXT on a frequent basis to talk to us about the business. He came up to me and told me, ‘You are ready for the Main Roster.’ Time passed on and Heyman was removed from his position and we did not know what was going on, but four to six weeks later, we started to talk about RAW Underground, and then it happened. The only thing here is that I received a message that only has a location, a time, the arena, and the date. We had a Work App and my profile no longer said NXT, but it did say RAW, so I headed to the arena and it was RAW. Everything happened very quickly, as they did not even ask what my name was or anything. Paul Heyman spoke to me prior, but after he left the plans changed to RAW Underground. I loved doing it and I loved my time there, but it ended really quickly.”

Arturo Ruas was released by WWE last month.