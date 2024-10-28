ASE Wrestling To Crown First Champion At One Year Anniversary Show

ASE Wrestling has announced their first championship, with the title set to be crowned at their one-year anniversary show. The company announced the creation of the ASE Men’s Championship on Sunday, as you can see below.

The first holder of the title will determined at their anniversary show on December 7th in Charlotte, North Carolina. The announcement reads:

“WE INTRODUCE: THE @ASEWrestling MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP Who will the first Champion be??? (Designed & Created in collaboration by Darius Lockhart & James Brennen) Find out at ASÉ’S 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHOW – DECEMBER 7th, CLT, NC! TICKETS ON SALE NOW”

The belt was designed and created by James Brennen and Darius Lockhart. Lockhart is the driving force behind ASE Wrestling, as he serves as the curator of the independent promotion. Since debuting in 2023, ASE has featured stars like Shelton Benjamin, Trish Adora, Caprice Coleman, Jonathan Gresham, and Suge D.

