Ash & Heather By Elegance Retain Knockout Tag Titles At TNA Rebellion
Ash & Heather By Elegance survived three other teams to hold onto their Knockouts Tag Team Championships at TNA Rebellion. The Elegance duo defeated Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, Spitfire, and Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley on Sunday’s PPV to keep their title reign intact. Ash hit Jody Threat with Rarified Air to pick up the win.
Ash & Heather By Elegance’s title reign is now up to 45 days. They won the titles from Spitfire at TNA Sacrifice in March.
.@Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless defend the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships against 3 other teams RIGHT NOW at #TNARebellion!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/nYeu51cx5l
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
EVERYBODY but @lashlegendwwe and @JakaraWWE is down!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/sIT3L4hTaC
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
.@JodyThreat dropped @Ashamae_Sebera with a UFO Powerbomb!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/1B31bZv98I
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
