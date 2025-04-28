Ash & Heather By Elegance Retain Knockout Tag Titles At TNA Rebellion

Ash & Heather By Elegance survived three other teams to hold onto their Knockouts Tag Team Championships at TNA Rebellion. The Elegance duo defeated Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, Spitfire, and Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley on Sunday’s PPV to keep their title reign intact. Ash hit Jody Threat with Rarified Air to pick up the win.

Ash & Heather By Elegance’s title reign is now up to 45 days. They won the titles from Spitfire at TNA Sacrifice in March.