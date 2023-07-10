Ashley D’Amboise Has Suffered a Broken Ankle

It has been a wild weekend for Ashley D’Amboise. As previously reported, she and Trey Miguel announced their engagement yesterday. Now in a post on her Instagram Story, she revealed that she broke her ankle at an event in France. The post included a photo of her foot in a cast.

She wrote: “Thank you to EVERYONE who was there for me tonight. From the floor of the venue to the hospital bed. I can’t express how much it means to me that so many people pulled together to help me.”