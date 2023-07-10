wrestling / News
Ashley D’Amboise Has Suffered a Broken Ankle
July 10, 2023 | Posted by
It has been a wild weekend for Ashley D’Amboise. As previously reported, she and Trey Miguel announced their engagement yesterday. Now in a post on her Instagram Story, she revealed that she broke her ankle at an event in France. The post included a photo of her foot in a cast.
She wrote: “Thank you to EVERYONE who was there for me tonight. From the floor of the venue to the hospital bed. I can’t express how much it means to me that so many people pulled together to help me.”
Looks like Ashley D'Amboise's latest Instagram stories tell the tale of a broken ankle in her recent match. Speedy recovery & come back Stronger Ashley 👊 #WrestlingIsLife #AEW #ROH pic.twitter.com/n4gITGM6Y2
— JOFO IN THE RING (@jofointhering) July 10, 2023
