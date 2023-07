Trey Miguel and Ashley D’Amboise have announced that they are set to be married. Miguel and posted to Instagram revealing that he proposed on Saturday night, and D’Amboise said yes. You can see the video below.

Miguel is signed to Impact Wrestling while D’Amboise is part of the independent scene and has made appearances for ROH, AEW, the NWA and more.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.