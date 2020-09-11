wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Uses A Robot Vacuum, Southpaw Regional Wrestling’s Mr. Mackelroy Available On WWE SuperCard

September 11, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– In her newest YouTube video, Asuka details her experience buying an iRobot roomba vacuum to try to clean her house. Here’s the description for the video:

It’s hard to clean the house.
Compared to houses in Japan, American houses are bigger, so it’s really hard to clean, So I bought a cleaning robot.
It’s the irobot roomba i7+.
Will this make cleaning easier?
Roomba is very pretty

– WWE 2K has released a new video hyping the limited time availability of Southpaw Regional Wrestling’s Mr. Mackelroy in WWE SuperCard.

