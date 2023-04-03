wrestling / News
Asuka Reacts to Her WrestleMania Losing Streak, Calls Women’s Division ‘Boring’
Following Asuka’s loss to Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 39, some fans expressed frustration that WWE continues to have Asuka lose at WrestleMania, as she is now 0-5. Asuka took to Twitter to respond to a fan, saying that maybe she should go back to Japan before saying she wanted to “bring chaos to the boring Women’s Division.”
“I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE?
Now I need the power of your anger. Let’s bring chaos to the boring Women’s Division with me💩
Let’s bring chaos to the Women’s Division, let’s bring chaos to the WWE!”
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) April 3, 2023
