– During the post-show media scrum for last night’s ROH Final Battle 2024 event, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena discussed her ring attire inspired by the DC Comics and Batman supervillain, Two-Face. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Athena on her Two-Face inspired ring attire: “Two-Face. I’ve been told that I have a mean streak in me. It’s really unbelievable. I am the sweetest thing in the world. I’m a big Batman fan. Batman is my absolute favorite superhero. I love all the villains because at any point in time Batman could just not be good. The villains really stand out to me. Harvey Dent with him fighting the good parts of himself with the bad. It’s so beautiful and chaotic that I felt like I had to do an ode.”

On being glad that people understood the reference: “I’m just a big fan of that particular Two-Face. I’m glad that everyone understood. It was a lot of, I’ve been told I have a mean streak and can lose my temper. Maybe, a teeny bit. I felt like having the different sides of Athena, the good side meets the teeny bit angry side, was a nice conglomeration. No gimmick infringement intended.”

Athena retained her title at least night’s event, beating former champion Mercedes Martinez in the main event. She’s now held the ROH Women’s World Championship for 743 days.