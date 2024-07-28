Athena Is Open To Going One-One-One With Ronda Rousey

Athena says she’d be down for a singles match against Ronda Rousey if such a chance came about. Athena and Billie Starkz teamed up to face Rousey and Marina Shafir both in Wrestling REVOLVER and on ROH TV, and Atehna was asked by Stephanie Chase in an interview about a potential singles match with the WWE alumna.

“I would love to have a singles match with her, to be honest with you,” Athena said (per Fightful). “It’s something we’ve talked about, we joke about. But at the same time, I think she just wanted to have fun, and she wanted to know that pro wrestling can be fun. Because at the same time, when you’re doing live TV, no matter what banner you’re under, it’s work. You’re a constant professional. When you go to the indies, it’s fun. Then, when Tony presented the match, she had fun doing TV.”

She continued, “So, I definitely think we’ll see her back, maybe down the road, maybe a year from now, two years, or whatever. Whenever she wants it. If I get a random text message, ‘Hey, girl, let’s go,’ I mean, we’ll see what happens. I’ll never say never. I know she’ll never say never. So we’ll just see what happens.”

Rousey announced last week that she’s pregnant with her second child.