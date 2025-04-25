Attendance Numbers For WWE Events During Wrestlemania 41 Week

As previously reported, WWE announced an attendance of 61,647 for night one of Wrestlemania 41 and 63,226 for night two. WrestleTix and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter have attendance numbers for the other WWE events during Wrestlemania week.

Smackdown on April 18 had an attendance of 16,139 (1,172 short of capacity).

WWE Hall of Fame on April 18 had an attendance of 2,762 (408 short of capacity).

Undertaker’s 1 Deadman Show on April 19 had an attendance of 2,573 (597 short of capacity).

The Roast of Wrestlemania on April 20 had an attendance of 2,646 (524 short of capacity).

RAW after Wrestlemania on April 21 had an attendance of 16,777 (1,054 short of capacity).

NXT on April 22 had an attendance of 1,888 (58 short of capacity).

