Austin Idol Launching Reality Series This Summer On Roku, Prime Video

Austin Idol is set to star in a new reality series this summer on Roku and Prime Video. The Greenville Journal reports that Idol will launch his reality show Tales from Idolville this summer.

The show will stream on Roku and Prime Video and follow Idol and his students at Austin Idol’s Universal Wrestling College. Each episode will run 30 to 45 minutes. Idol said that the first episode will feature Idol discussing the 1975 plane crash that he survived.

“The content is all over the map,” Idol said. “It’s family-oriented. It’s like an emotional rollercoaster that can take you into some high dramatic situations and then you have some real-life stories because I have my students and we get into their lives. (We) let them talk, do Q&As with them (and) show them wrestling.”