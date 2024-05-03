Austin Theory Challenges Tyson Fury To Show Up At WWE Clash at the Castle

Austin Theory and Tyson Fury had an altercation at the 2022 edition of WWE Clash at the Castle and Theory hasn’t forgotten. In an interview with Mark O’Brien, Theory challenged Fury to show up at this year’s Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

He said: “You know, when I hear Clash at the Castle, I only think of one person, and that is Tyson Fury. Unfortunately, last time I was there, he sucker punched me. Unfortunately, last time I was there, he cost me becoming the WWE Champion. I would have already been the WWE champion if it wasn’t for Tyson Fury. So when I think of Clash at the Castle, I think that Tyson Fury should show up. I think Austin Theory’s gonna show up because I’m everywhere with the WWE. I’m always there, I’m always on the grind. But Tyson, if you feel like putting those donuts down, you wanna step up, come stand beside a real man, a man with so many abs that you wish you just had one, show up to Clash of the Castle. That’s all I wanna talk about when it comes to Clash of the Castle. So let’s see what happens, cause I’ll be there, I’ll be a champion. Tyson Fury? Well, hopefully he’s in shape.”