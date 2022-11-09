Austin Theory Comments Following Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In on WWE Raw

Austin Theory took to social media for the first time after he failed to successfully cash in Money in the Bank on last night’s Raw. As noted, Theory attempted to cash in his title shot on Seth Rollins but lost his match due to an attack by Bobby Lashley. Theory was silent on social media for much of the day, but he posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to share a clip of highlights and comment on his future.

Theory wrote:

“I’ll never stop and That’s All Day🚀 #thatsalldaytheory #atowndown #theworldisyours”

Theory joined a group of just five people who have failed in their cash-in attempts including John Cena, Baron Corbin, Damien Sandow and Braun Strowman. Corbin welcomed him into the club earlier on Tuesday.