Various News: EC3 to Make AJPW Debut on May 29, Titus O'Neil Book to be Released in Paperback,
– All Japan Pro-Wrestling (AJPW) announced that NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 will make his All Japan debut on Wednesday, May 29 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. EC3’s opponent and the rest of the card will be announced later on. You can view the promo clip announcing EC3 below:
【NWA世界ヘビー級選手権試合開催】
「スーパーパワーシリーズ2024」
5月29日（水）後楽園大会に、
NWA（National Wrestling Alliance）よりEC3選手の参戦が決定❗️
更に、NWA世界ヘビー級選手権試合の開催が決定‼️
※対戦カードは決定次第お知らせいたします。 #ajpw #NWA #CC2024 pic.twitter.com/OEp81cfW1i
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) May 12, 2024
– PWInsider reports that the book by Titus O’Neil will be 288 pages and released in paperback form. His book, There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype, is available in hardcover on Amazon.
– PWInsider also reprots that a conference is scheduled for June 6 into the ongoing lawsuit brought by Jerry Lawler against Hardeman County, Tennessee ver the death of Lawler’s son, Brian Lawler, aka Brian Christopher. Lawler’s death in 2018 was ruled a suicide following a DUI arrest.
