Ava Raine Reveals NXT Women’s North American Championship at Stand & Deliver
April 6, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE is bringing a new championship to NXT. During today’s NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event, Ava Raine revealed the new NXT Women’s North American Championship. Raine said the inaugural champion will be crowned soon.
There’s no word yet how the newly announced title will be crowned. You can check out the video of the new title reveal below:
BREAKING: @avawwe_ has announced that #WWENXT will soon be crowning the FIRST-EVER NXT Women's North American Champion!!#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/WPh4eKQmyl
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024